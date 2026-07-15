Thomas Carty will face Dave Allen as the chief support act to Katie Taylor’s world title bout at Croke Park, a venue that sold 80,000 tickets before a single undercard name was announced. The scale of that demand sets the context for a heavyweight clash that carries its own weight independent of the headline event.

Spanish-Speaking Boxing Audiences Price the Carty–Allen Matchup

Karla Ruiz, a sports-content specialist at Apuestas.Guru who tracks how international boxing audiences engage with high-profile cards, notes that Spanish-speaking fans following the Croke Park bill tend to reach for betting-analysis resources to frame how the chief support sits inside the wider event. Two facts anchor what those markets have to work with. Allen carries a professional record of 26-9-2 with 20 knockouts, a ledger that signals punching power and durability across a long and varied career, according to RTE.ie. On the other side, Carty’s only career defeat came on his American debut against Dajuan Calloway, a result complicated by a severe knee injury that left a question mark over what it actually proved. Those are precisely the kind of unresolved data points that give a market something to price, and Apuestas Guru is where that Spanish-speaking audience finds the odds and round markets that put a number on Carty’s chances against the Englishman.

“I love the Allen-Carty fight. Two experienced heavyweights, in a make-or-break fight, out to score an almighty win.”

That was Eddie Hearn’s read when announcing the full undercard, and it captures why the fight functions as more than a filler slot.

Dave Allen’s Record Places Him as a Credible but Beatable Opponent

Allen’s 26-9-2 record tells a story of a heavyweight who competed at meaningful levels without crossing into world-title contention. The Doncaster man built a considerable following across his career, a fanbase drawn to his willingness to take difficult fights and his capacity for drama inside the ring. His 20 stoppages confirm that he remains dangerous throughout, not merely a points-fighter content to bank rounds.

The ceiling, though, has been visible. Allen came up short in bouts against Arslanbek Makhmudov and Filip Hrgovic, two encounters that underlined the distance between his level and the upper tier of the heavyweight division. Yet his win over Johnny Fisher in London last summer demonstrated he retains the ability to produce significant upsets, and a points victory over Ross McGuigan more recently returned him to winning form. Allen arrives at Croke Park as a gatekeeper in the truest sense of the term, a fighter whose record is substantial enough to mean a win over him counts, and whose chin and power ensure he cannot be dismissed.

Carty’s Trajectory Points Toward a Genuine Breakout Moment

Thomas Carty enters the fight on the back of a March points victory over German Skobenko, a performance that kept his momentum intact after the disruption of that American debut. The Calloway defeat, set against the context of a severe knee injury, has been treated more as an interrupted development than a definitive verdict on where Carty belongs. His trajectory since suggests a fighter who has continued to build rather than retreat.

Hearn’s framing carries weight here. When the Matchroom Sport chairman describes Allen-Carty as “a make-or-break fight” between two experienced heavyweights each hunting “an almighty win,” the implicit stakes for Carty are clear. A convincing performance in front of 80,000 people at Croke Park, on one of the largest boxing cards Ireland has ever hosted, would shift how the broader heavyweight conversation positions Ireland’s most prominent active contender in the division.

The Full Croke Park Card and Its Historic Setting

The night itself carries significance that extends beyond any single bout. Boxing returns to Croke Park for the first time since Muhammad Ali fought there in 1972, a gap of more than five decades that makes the occasion something beyond a routine stadium show.

Katie Taylor’s main event carries all six major super-lightweight titles, with the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine belts on the line against France’s undefeated Flora Pili. A win would make Taylor a three-time undisputed champion at the weight, a feat that would cement her standing in the sport’s broader history.

The undercard extends well beyond Carty and Allen. Paddy Donovan, mandatory challenger for the IBF World Welterweight championship, faces Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna in a fight Hearn framed as Donovan looking to confirm his status as Ireland’s leading welterweight and advance his case for a title shot. Molly “Meatball” McCann, the former UFC star and Taylor’s cousin who has since turned professional boxer, meets Yorkshire’s Sylwia Doligala on a card that doubles as a homecoming of sorts for the Taylor family.

Hearn drew the full picture in a single sentence when previewing the event.

“With so much Irish talent on the undercard, it will be a special, party atmosphere at Croke Park before 80,000 fans get behind the great Katie Taylor for her final ever fight.”

The description of the night as Taylor’s final fight adds a finality to the occasion that no undercard matchup, however competitive, can alter. What remains is a bill built to honour that moment, with Carty and Allen given the task of delivering the chief support that the occasion demands.