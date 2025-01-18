Back in the Big Time – Padraig McCrory Fights Matchroom Name on Point of Pride Card

Padraig McCrory looks set for a big Ireland versus England clash on the Crocker – Donovan undercard.

‘The Hammer’ will look to nail a ‘Spider’ on an already mouthwatering bill.

Matchroom are close to confirming a fight between the Belfast favourite and Craig ‘Spider’ Richards.

It represents a return to big-time action for the former IBO champion as well as a return to light heavyweight.

February 20, 2024; Orlando, FL; Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory face-off for the first time for their February 24, 2024 fight at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The Dee Walsh trained boxer worked his way to within a win of a fight with Saul Alvarez but ultimately lost the ‘Canelo’ shootout with Edgar Berlanga.

The Conlan Boxing boxer had considered retirement post his first career defeat but despite making the move into promotion and management decided to fight on.

The 36-year-old defeated Leonard Carrillo in Belfast before the turn of the year and now looks set to face former British Champion Richards.

The 34-year-old English fighter was last seen contesting the 5 v 5 in Riyadh where he lost to Willie Hutchinson, he’s also shared the ring with Joshua Buatsi and Dmitrii Bivol.

Speaking to Boxing Ticket’s NI at the press conference to officially announce the massive all-Irish clash between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan, McCrory revealed he wasn’t yet on the card but said there was a big fight being discussed.