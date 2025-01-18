Fight Between Tyrone McKenna and Harlem Eubank

Finally, Irish boxing fans will be able to enjoy the renewed fighting action with the Eubank family. The fight will happen on March 7, but major websites for boxing betting are already predicting the grandeur of the event. At the moment, GGBET and leading bookmakers take Harlem Eubank as a favorite (4/7) over Tyrone McKenna (5/4). However, everything may change, as the situation between both boxers is fairly dynamic. The only thing that is 100% known is that the fight will not be easy. Each boxer trains hard and is ready to surprise his opponent in the ring.

Legendary Heritage of Eubank

Dedicated fans remember how Chris Eubank Sr. (Harlem’s father) became a major box office star on free-to-air television in the 1990s, creating a real sensation in the industry. He was the first to fight hard-fought battles with the mighty Nigel Benn and Michael Watson and twice crossed the Irish Sea for the historic fight with Steve Collins. Belfast’s Ray Close also had two fights with Eubank. He first got a draw in Glasgow in 1990, and then Eubank won the WBO super middleweight title in front of a packed Kings Hall. Now, almost 30 years later, the McCann fighter will face Chris Eubank’s son Harlem in the next chapter of the rivalry.

Recent Episodes of Tyrone’s Career

Recently, fans and boxing industry analysts have noticed that Tyrone has been following his father’s big name. The boxer’s manager, Jamie Conlan, stated this in an interview. He has been involved in constant and sometimes controversial fights.

One of the most painful episodes was the defeat in the fight against Mohammad Mimoune. According to Jamie, not everyone understood how difficult that fight was. Tyrone had suffered a lot, so he needed time to return adequately restored and ready for the fight. After that, he went to Waterford as an away fighter against Dylan Moran. This was exactly what Tyrone appreciated since he did not have to try to sell as many tickets as possible. Moreover, that fight was not only about him but also about Dylan Moran. Both were fixed only on boxing and nothing else.

Thoughts About The Upcoming Fight

Somewhat in the shadow of his older brother Chris Jr., Harlem Eubank was one of those who slowly but surely moved up the career ladder. At the age of 30, he showed readiness to become a world champion. McKenna has repeatedly stated that he is inspired by the mere prospect of traveling to Eubank’s hometown and giving him a fight.

According to McKenna, Harlem has never met a fighter like him in his career, so it will not be easy for him to withstand the first few rounds. In his words, Tyrone did not hide his emotions and said that he is one of the most interesting fighters in Ireland. He also added that he has the heart of a lion and that he will be an absolute nightmare for Eubank.

It may sound pretentious, but boxing fans remember how dangerous Tyrone can be, so Eubank will really have to work hard to beat him. In contrast, his rival Eubank added that the last time he fought in Brighton, they both made history. The fans showed up in force, and he gave a spectacular performance. So this year, he is aiming for more; he wants big fights and to make a real statement at 147 pounds. Regarding Tyrone, he said that he is an aggressive fighter; however, he is very friendly to fans. He has competed at the elite world level, and for Eubank, it will be a real test.

Fight Prospects and Opportunities for Irish Boxing

There is actually a surprisingly rich history between the Eubanks and Irish boxers, so there will be another chapter on March 7. Jamie Conlan predicts an intriguing clash of different but equally spectacular styles. According to him, this will be a significant boost to the further popularization of Irish boxing. Harlem desperately needs a name like Tyrone to raise its profile and build its career. Tyrone also sees Harlem as a huge scalp that will take him where he wants to go.

This is a huge opportunity for both boxers because Eubank is statistically the most popular fighter in the UK. As for Tyrone McKenna, he is the most interesting fighter in Ireland. Boxing analysts note that Harlem has fantastic skills and boxing ability. However, Tyrone can offset this with his persistence and relentless aggression in the ring.