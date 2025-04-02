‘No Doubt’ – Lewis Crocker Wants Paddy Donovan Rematch

Lewis Crocker says he wants a Paddy Donovan rematch.

Indeed, he claims it’s the only fight he has thought about since his disqualification win over the Limerick man in March.

As a result of that win, which came after Donovan was disqualified at the end of round eight, the Belfast welterweight earned mandatory status for the IBF world title.

However, Team Donovan lodged a successful appeal and the IBF have since ordered the pair to rematch in a world title eliminator.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

Despite potentially losing out on an immediate world title fight, the Holy Trinity graduate has welcomed the news.

The Billy Nelson-trained puncher says he wants to run it back and win without any controversy this time around.

Speaking on social media he said: “Would like to address the rematch situation that the IBF ordered. I want the rematch, anyone who’s asked me about my next fight I said I want the Donovan rematch. Not once have I mentioned anyone else or any other fight bar the rematch. Although I agree with the decision last time as a fighter I need to prove to everyone, the fans and to myself and make sure there’s no doubt next time so we need to run it back. Time to get back to work.”