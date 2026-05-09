‘I’d Have to Wear a Dubs Jersey’ – Bobbi Flood Eyes Croke Park Slot

Bobbi Flood is dreaming of wearing Dublin blue in Croke Park.

Not that the prospect wants to salute The Hill after knocking one over the bar, rather he’d like to celebrate a knockout at the home of the GAA.

The 21-year-old former underage amateur star wants on the Croke Park Katie Taylor bill if it comes to fruition – and if it does come off, he’ll wear colours familiar to success at the venue.

For the 21-year-old, it would represent the chance to follow generations of Dublin sporting heroes through the famous tunnel at Croker.

“Who wouldn’t want Croke Park?” Flood told Irish-boxing.com.

“That would be unbelievable.”

“I’d have to walk out in a Dubs jersey. You’d have to, wouldn’t you?”

Talk of a September mega-card headlined by Katie Taylor continues to gather momentum and the Cabra hopes to be part of the occasion.

“So many iconic Dublin footballers and hurlers have walked through those doors and lifted trophies there,” he said.

“Then little old Bobbi Flood walking through where all those legends walked — that would be crazy.”

“Any 21-year-old would be over the moon to walk out in a stadium like that.”

As a Queensberry fighter he may not be first on Matchrooms list but the young Dub says fighters from across the promotional divide could unite for one unforgettable event.

“I do think it can happen,” he said.

“To do it, they’ll have to put the best Irish boxers on that card. And I am one of the best Irish boxers.

Flood hopes another impressive performance this weekend can edge him closer to nights of that magnitude.

The Cabra BC product follows up his explosive professional debut with a clash against Nathan Darby at the Copper Box in London.

Flood made a huge impression in March when he stopped Bela Istvan Orban in front of a packed crowd at the 3Arena.

“It was unbelievable. Honest to God, it was a dream come true,” he recalled.

“Seeing the amount of people that came to support me was mind-blowing. I couldn’t be more proud of myself to have that backing.”

“And to top it off with the finish and stuff like that was unbelievable. The noise when I walked out was unbelievable,” he added.

“Even before I was announced, once they seen me up on that stage, it was just roars and screams.”

“Honestly, it really was a dream come true.”