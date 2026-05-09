Four Wins on Feliks Stamm Opening Day

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Team Ireland came away with four wins on the first day of the Feliks Stamm Round Robin in Poland.

Now in it’s 42nd year, the competition is taking a slightly different format. Named after the coach known as the Father of Polish Boxing, the event traditionally takes place in Warsaw in a championship format as a gold-status World Boxing tournament. The 2026 edition has included 3 day training camp, followed by a two-day Round Robin involving Ireland, Poland, Germany and England taking on May 8th and 9th.

57kg Sarah Cunningham made her debut for Ireland today, stepping between the ropes against Germany’s Assia El Fachtali. This was a competitive contest, with the 4-1 decision going to the German boxer. Sarah is back on action in Bout 3 of Saturday’s Afternoon Session, contesting against Wictoria Hass of Poland, in the Afternoon Session.

Next up was Immaculata BC’s Caitlin Fryers, taking on GB’s Kelsey Oakley in a contest at 51kg. This was a very tight, hotly contested bout. Caitlin lost on the narrowest of margins, at 3-2 split. Caitlin is up again on Saturday, taking on Germany’s Milana Nurislamova in Bout 10 of the Afternoon Session.

Phoenix of Ballyboughal’s Niamh Fay brought the first win of the day, and a decisive one. She boxed at 57kg against GB’s Vivien Parsons, and was the 5-0 winner. Niamh meets Germany’s Canan Tas in Bout 15 of tomorrow’s Afternoon Session.

Next up was Holy Trinity Belfast’s Kaci Rock, boxing at 65kg against GB’s Amy Broadhurst. The 5-0 decision went to the GB boxer. Kaci steps between the ropes again on Saturday, against Poland’s Aneta Rygielska in Bout 4 of the Afternoon Session.

70kg Terry McEntee brought the second win of the day – against GB’s Sonny Kerr on a 3-0 decision. The DCU BC clubman will be hoping for two on the trot tomorrow, when he boxes home athlete, Poland’s Karol Pawlik in Bout 8 of the Afternoon Session.

Not to be today for Gus Idemudia. The Mount Tallant BC superheavy was in against GB’s Matthew Williams, with the unanimous decision win accorded to the GB boxer. . Gus has a German opponent tomorrow, in the form of Younes Amin Ouchhaou. They’ll meet in Bout 14 of the Afternoon Session.

The third win of the day belonged to Kellie McLoughlin of St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin. Kellie, contesting at lightweight, was in against home boxer Anastasia Michałek and was dominant, throughout. She came away with the 5-0 decision, and will be back in action in Bout 11 of Saturday’s Afternoon Session, against Ayssa Martinez Lopez of Germany.

Jobstown BC’s Tadhg O’Donnell took on home boxer Mateusz Wojtasi Pski in a contest at 75kg, but it wasn’t to be. The unanimous decision was awarded to the Polish athlete. Tadhg will face Germany’s Mouxime Abdoulay tomorrow, in Bout 12 of the Afternoon Session.

While Saviour’s Crystal Waterford boxer, 80kg Kelyn Cassidy, rounded-off the days action in style – with a 5-0 win over Poland’s Richard Giłej. Kelyn returns in Bout 13 of Saturday’s Afternoon Session, against Germany’s Ramil Schaefer.