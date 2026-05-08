Feliks Stamm Draw Throws Up Mouthwatering Rock – Broadhurst Clash

Amy Broadhurst will face Irish opposition for the first time in Team GB colours this afternoon.

The Louth favourite, who won World honours for Ireland, fights Kaci Rock at 63kg in the Feliks Stamm tournament.

While the meeting of two elite-level fighters at the weight will draw attention naturally, Broadhursts history in green and her move to Team GB adds a bit of intrigue.

Sarah Cunningham, Caitlin Fryers, Niamh Fay, Terry McIntee and Godstime Idemudia are also in action against British opposition on Friday.

Now in it’s 42nd year, the competition is taking a slightly different format. Named after the coach known as the Father of Polish Boxing, the event traditionally takes place in Warsaw in a championship format as a gold-status World Boxing tournament.

The 2026 edition has included 3 day training camp, followed by a two-day Round Robin involving Ireland, Poland, Germany and England taking place today and on Saturday.

SATURDAY :