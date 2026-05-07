Luke Collins developing at his own pace as Paschal Collins insists on no pressure approach

In a sport built on expectation, Luke Collins is being allowed to develop without it, reveals Paschal Collins.

Ears pricked up when the Collins name echoed around the National Stadium during the amateur portion of the latest JB Promotions bill.

Interest then picked up when it became apparent that Collins was part of the Celtic Warrior crew.

Attention was grabbed further as it was confirmed that the Collins in the ring was Luke Collins, the son of the Irish boxing legend Steve Collins.

It’s the kind of focus that his uncle Paschal Collins is very familiar with and wants to shield him from.

The respected coach and former pro is aware of the pressure that comes with being a boxing Collins, and he is working hard to ensure the latest of the fighting families’ production line can do his learning away from the spotlight.

Under the guidance of Pascal Collins, the young fighter’s progression has been organic—almost accidental.

“He came in just to train,” Collins explains when telling Irish-boxing.com the origin story.

“Then it became sparring—and now you look at him and think, he’s actually decent,” he adds.

“I’m not pushing him,” Collins stressed. “No pressure.”

Personal experience plays a part in slow process plan.

The Celtic Warrior Gym boss is determined to avoid placing unnecessary weight on the next generation.

“I was compared to my brother all the time—and that’s tough. Steve made sacrifices most people wouldn’t.

“I wouldn’t want him going down that road unless he really wants it.”

If boxing is to remain a pastime and the son of Steve, brother of Steve jr, nephew of Paschal and cousin to Podge elects against going into the family business, decides to go other routes he’s covered.

“He’s got options. That’s important.”