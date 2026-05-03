Paddy Donovan: Lewis Crocker Trilogy at Croke Park Would Be ‘Biggest Fight in Irish History’

Paddy Donovan believes that if both he and Lewis Crocker come through their next fights, they could contest the ‘biggest fight in Irish history’ at Croke Park in September.

As Matchroom alligned fighter’s, the Limerick and Belfast boxers would be fancied to fight on any Katie Taylor bill at Jones’ Road. The Munster side of the rivalry hopes they meet again at GAA Headquarters and believes that if they do, it will be unrivaled in terms of all Irish bouts.

As things stand a third Donovan-Crocker instalment would be inevitable if they both win their next fights.

‘The Croc’ defends the world title, that he won by defeating Donovan in Windsor Park last September, against Liam Paro early this summer, while ‘The Real Deal’ fights a final eliminator against Karen Chukhadzhian in two weeks.

If both have their hands raised, they will be back on a collision course – as Donvoan will be Crocker’s mandatory – and the Limerick southpaw believes they should collide at Croke Park.

“Me and Lewis Crocker fighting for the third time is probably the biggest fight ever in Irish boxing,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“The last two fights did amazing numbers. I think the third time in Croke Park under Katie Taylor would be an incredible fight.

“It’s going to be the biggest event ever in Irish boxing — Croke Park, 100,000 people. Katie getting her farewell fight, nothing less than she deserves.

It would be great to be on that show.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

But before dreams can become reality, both fighters must come through dangerous assignments — starting with Donovan’s own eliminator in Germany and World IBF welterweight Champion Crocker’s trip to Australia.

Interestingly, Donovan is backing his rival to get the job done — and admits he actually wants that outcome.

“It’s going to be a good fight, but I do think Lewis will win it. I think he’s a better fighter than people are saying. He’s not getting the recognition he deserves to be fair.

“Lewis is a very, very good fighter. He’s a strong puncher and he’s got world-level boxing. It depends what Lewis Crocker shows up. But deep down, I think he’ll win the fight.”

That belief is rooted in opportunity. Donovan knows a trilogy would be the biggest fight available — for both men.

“To be honest, I kind of want Lewis to win the fight. There’s no bigger fight out there for him right now than fighting me again.

It’s the right fight to make happen.”

Their rivalry has already delivered two dramatic encounters — both filled with tension, controversy, and elite-level action and the Andy Lee-trained fighter believes that history only adds to the intrigue of any third chapter.

“The two fights have been fantastic. The build-up, the adrenaline, everything lived up to the hype. We played our parts — we’re two warriors, two entertainers.

I don’t think we’ve seen many events like that in Ireland.”

The southpaw lost both previous fights against the Holy Trinity graduate, but remains adamant he is the boxer within the rivalry.

“Lewis Crocker is not a better fighter than me — I know that deep down. That’s not boasting or bragging, that’s just belief. Next time around, I’ll get my hand raised.

“When the story is finally written, I think the third fight will be a dream come true. It’s a fight that I believe I’d win. It’d be a nice way of winning in the end.”

Financially, culturally, and historically, the OLOL graduate also believes the fight is unrivaled.

“This would be the biggest payday and the biggest fight in Irish history. Who wouldn’t want to fight on a Katie Taylor card in front of 120,000 people?

There’s no bigger fight out there right now.”