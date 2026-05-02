Katie Taylor Closer Than Ever to Croke Park Dream – With Star-Studded Twist

Irish fight fans may just get the opportunity to sing while Katie Taylor is potentially winning at Croke Park.

The greatest female boxer of all time is closer than ever to realising her dream of fighting at the famous venue.

Irish-boxing.com understands September 4 is provisionally booked, with 7 days later being a backup option, and if the final few I’s can be dotted and T’s crossed, an announcement will be made soon.

It’s also understood that Team Taylor continues to push for the event to look a bit different than your everyday boxing fight night.

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor wins, seen with Ed Sheeran and MIchael Flately

Taylor and those behind her believe a more family-oriented event would perfectly reflect the trailblazer’s unique and historic career and prove the perfect way to bow out.

With that in mind, an afternoon start is being considered, and according to The Sun, moves are being made to get a music star involved.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Katie Taylor participates in a press conference at MSG Theater ahead of Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 fight on July 11 Madison Square Garden, on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Concert Aiken Promotions are already involved and stars of the music world have been tentatively approached. Ed Sheeran, who is a massive fan of the 39-year-old, is one name being mentioned as is Dermot Kennedy.