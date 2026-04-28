‘Only Way to Wrap it Up’ – Katie Taylor Gives ‘Positive’ Croke Park Update

Katie Taylor remains confident Croke Park is edging closer and says a historic night at the historic venue would be the ‘only way to wrap up’ a historic career.

The noise around a farewell fight at GAA Headquarters has increased massively in volume over the last month, and rumour suggests a September 5 fight night will be confirmed very shortly.

The Irish Icon wouldn’t give official confirmation when speaking in Dublin today, but did hint that talks over the stadium fight are moving in the right direction.

“I’m not too sure exactly where we are,” Taylor admitted when speaking to Irish-boxing.com at the launch of her new drink Fizzique.

“I know Brian [Peters] and Eddie [Hearn] had a positive meeting with Peter McKenna from Croke Park a few weeks back… so it’s looking good.

“We have no confirmation right now, but I am very positive that will happen. Please God.”

For a fighter who has already achieved everything in the sport, the motivation behind the push is deeply personal.

The Olympic gold medal winner and two weight undisputed world champion has headlined some of boxing’s most iconic venues, including Madison Square Garden, and has carried Irish support across the globe.

But bringing a mega fight to Croke Park would top them all.

“It would mean absolutely the world to me,” she said.

“All the things I’ve achieved — this might be the best. Fighting in our most iconic arena, it just feels like the only way to wrap it up.

“I’ve fought all over the world. I’ve heard the Irish people singing in every stadium,” she added.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Katie Taylor announced as winner during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

“I want to bring that song back home and give the Irish people a performance worthy of their support.”

Despite the optimism, Taylor admits she is still somewhat limbo when it comes to specifics.

“I’m still waiting to hear what’s next myself,” she said.

“I’m in the gym training away, but when there’s a date locked in, you’re a lot more focused. You’re locked in for the fight.”