Blood, Guts and Influence: The Real Legacy of Graham McCormack

“It was like a fight outside SuperMacs at three in the morning when a guy comes up looking to take your garlic chips. And I told him ‘no, you’re not taking my garlic chips.”

Once Graham McCormack dropped that line in his first post-fight interview, fans knew a character had arrived, and they were in for a fun ride.

And fun it was.

For starters, the Limerick native was never in a dull fight. He didn’t discriminate; he approached each fight with the same ‘let’s have it’ mentality, be it domestic level with a lot on the line or against road warriors drafted in to give him rounds.

As a result, there was an entertaining element to all 18 of the southpaw’s pro fights, sometimes to the dismay of his team, but always to the delight of fight followers. And while there wasn’t always glory for a fighter who was the epitome of fight anyone, anywhere, anytime, blood and guts were ever present. Fan favourite stuff.

It wasn’t just in the ring that McCormack stood out; the Treaty native continued to enchant outside the squared circle. A family man, who ring walked with his sons, came across genuine and sincere throughout his media dealings, but somehow managed to mix it with a sense of devilment and fun.

The Garyowen native loved a rivalry and was able to stir the pot with a real glint in his eye, building fights and endearing himself to the public in the process.

The Dominic Donegan and Craig McCarthy build-ups stand out particularly with the Jade Karim bout, not far behind.

However, looking beyond the entertainment and enjoyment as ‘G Train’ recently confirmed he has pulled into the station permanently, it’s clear to see there is a real serious element to the recently retired boxer’s fight journey.

There’s a boxset worth of action and drama in McCormack’s life before pro boxing, and his redemption story has proven inspirational. However, while it’s a story that has rightly been celebrated, the life-turnaround tale is not one unique to the southpaw battler.

Meaning, it’s elsewhere where McCormack’s impact is unparalleled.

The revival currently being enjoyed in Limerick boxing has roots in his turning over, his faith in his team introduced people to the sport that may have an impact long after his retirement, and there are traces of his fingerprints on the current willingness of Irish boxers to trade domestic leather.

When McCormack turned over in 2017, he ended a mini drought for a city with a proud boxing history. Although Limerick had one of its favourite sons and modern-day legend Andy Lee to celebrate, it lacked a man on the ground since the ‘Big Bang’ days of Willie Casey. And while G Train started training in Dublin with Eddie Hyland, he always had a presence around the city.

That visibility- and in the case of a lively character like the 38-year-old- accessibility and connectivity proved inspirational to emerging Treaty fighters.

Lee Reeves wasn’t long about adding to the Limerick pro contingent, his presence on the pro scene also made ditching the vest that bit easier for recent world title challenger Paddy Donovan, his brother Edward Donovan aswell as their brother-in-law Jason Harty, but the McCormack influence is more seen in Jamie Morrissey and the like.

Morrissey, a Muay Thai convert with no amateur background, played a huge part in setting a new temperature and creating the enjoyable domestic climate that Irish boxing basks in today – and he has always been open about how his county man helped shape his attitude to the sport.

The two-time BUI Celtic champion inherited McCormack’s willingness to fight and put it into practice. He stepped into all Irish action against Robbie Burke in just his second pro outing and wasn’t long about having a brilliant trilogy with Kerry’s Kevin Cronin. More than an entertaining run, it’s a sequence of fights that were extremely important for boxing on the island. They set the tone for the healthy state of domestic play at present and they were influenced by McCormack.

The Munster man’s legacy will also be present in the areas of management and training. Not that he has said he will get into either, more so in how his faith in the people who guided a large part of his career helped them forge a reputation in the sport.

After Boxing Ireland and their Celtic Clash series ended, McCormack teamed up with Ian Gaughran and IGB. Gaughran had already been involved in the sport as Dylan McDonagh’s manager, but the platform the Limerick man gave him, along with the constant praise, helped the Dubliner become one of the go-to managers on the island.

Shaun Kelly‘s prominence in the pro side of the sport also has a lot to do with McCormack. The Limerick City trainer was an unknown in the coaching world, but the Garyowen man believed in his talent and employed him as his coach. The pair went on to win a BUI Celtic title together, and Kelly has come from out of the blue to become red-hot in the training world.

The Trainer of the Year nominee came up with the game plans that helped the likes of McCormack, Morrissey, and Dave Ryan win titles. In keeping with the give back and the positive influence on Limerick Boxing theme, Kelly also runs Treaty Boxing, an amateur club that has a positive impact on the city and county.

So upon reflection, Graham McCormack brought a lot more than fun and entertainment to the pro boxing table, and the influence of the late starter who battled personal demons before battling in ring opponents will be felt in Limerick, in particular, for some time to come.