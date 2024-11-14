LINE UP – National Elite Finals Night

The stage is set!

The 2025 National Elite Championships will come to a conclusion on Friday night.

After the completion of three days of prelims, quarters and semi-finals,

Women’s Finals

It’s Dublin Vs Dublin in the 48kg final, as Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) takes on Courtney Daly (Crumlin). The 50kg final will be a meeting of the reigning European Champion, Shannon Sweeney (St. Anne’s, Mayo), and the 2022 European silver medalist, Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata, Belfast). Amber Byrne (Arklow) and Shauna Blaney (Navan) go toe-to-toe for the 52kg crown, while Chloe Gabriel (Dublin Docklands) will take on two time European U22 bronze medalist, Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy, Westmeath), for the 54kg title.

Two-time Olympian, Michaela Walsh, will vie for her unprecedented 12th Elite title against Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3, Naas). She and Kellie Harrington jointly broke the previous record of 10 titles at the 2024 Elites, in winning their respective titles.

The women’s lightweight final will be contested between multiple Elite silver medalist at the weight, Zara Breslin (Tramore) and Kellie McLoughlin (St Catherine’s, Dublin). Zoe McCaughran (Evolution) V Linda Desmond (Rylane)

2022 World Champion, Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) will do battle with Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise/Defence Forces) for the 70kg title. Two-time Olympian, and four time Continental champion, Lisa’s sister Aoife (Castlerea), goes up against Bethany Doocey (Castlebar) for the 75kg title. It’s a straight final at 81kg between Mikayla Kelly (Sacred Heart L) V Shauna Kearney (Bunclody/Defence Forces) – while former Irish international Rugby player, Judy Bobbett, will look to defend her 81+kg Elite title against Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa), a former European U22 and World Youth medalist.

Men’s Finals

Reigning European U22 champion at 48kg, Louis Rooney (Star BC, Belfast0, takes on Paudraig Downey (St John Bosco Antrim). At 51kg, Clepson de Santos (Holy Trinity) takes on Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family Drogheda. Donagh Keary (Rathfriland) and Gavin Ryan (Ratoath) will do battle for the Men’s 57kg title.

The 60kg decider will be a meeting of Rhys Owens (Erne, Fermanagh) V Adam Hession (Monivea, Galway). The 63.5kg title bout will be a meeting of Roy Colgan (Avona, Dublin) and 2023 Elite champion, Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar)

While at 67 kg, Darren O’Connor (Olympic BC Galway) will do battle with Malo Davis, (Monkstown, Dublin)

At 71kg, its Westmeath V Belfast, with Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) and Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) winning their respective semi-finals.

The 75kg decider will be between Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) and Taylor Guiney (St Mary’s Tallaght). Kelyn Cassidy (Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford) will seek to win his 4th 80kg Elite title against James Whelan (Dublin Docklands).

Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monica’s, Down )and Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Edenderry) will do battle for the 86kg crown, while Paris Olympian Jack Marley will defend his Elite heavyweight title, following victory over Wayne Rafferty (Dublin Docklands). Jack will contest against 2022 World Youth Championship bronze medalist, Nathan Ojo (Esker BC, Dublin). While European U22 bronze medalist, Martin McDonagh (Galway) will renew rival with Godstime Ide (Crumlin) for the superheavy title.

Walkover Champions

Paris Olympian, 66kg Grainne Walsh (St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght), is the walkover champion at the weight – and so, too, at his weight is 2024 European U22 champion, 54kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic, Mullingar).

2025 National Elite Championship Finals

Boxing begins at 5pm. All programmes are subject to change. A short interval to faciliate presentations by Central Council will take place after Bout 12, the 63kg final.

48kg Ciara Walsh (Smithfield) V Courtney Daly (Crumlin)

48kg Louis Rooney (Star) V Paudraig Downey (St John Bosco A)

50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) V Shannon Sweeney (St Annes)

51kg Clepson de Santos (Holy Trinity) V Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L)

52kg Amber Byrne (Arklow) V Shauna Blaney (Navan)

54kg Chloe Gabriel (Dublin Docklands) V Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy)

54kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic L), W/O

57kg Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3) V Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG)

57kg Donagh Keary (Rathfriland) V Gavin Ryan (Ratoath)

60kg Zara Breslin (Tramore) V Kellie McLoughlin (St Catherines)

60kg Rhys Owens (Erne) V Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Zoe McCaughran (Evolution) V Linda Desmond (Rylane)

PRESENTATIONS

63.5kg Roy Colgan (Avona) V Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar)

66kg Grainne Walsh (St Mary’s D) W/O

67kg Darren O’Connor (Olympic C) V Malo Davis (Monkstown D)

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) V Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise)

71kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy)V Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

75kg Bethany Doocey (Castlebar)V Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) V Taylor Guiney (St Mary’s Tallaght)

80kg James Whelan (Dublin Docklands) V Kelyn Cassidy (Savours Crystal)

81kg Mikayla Kelly (Sacred Heart L) V Shauna Kearney (Bunclody)

81+kg Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa) V Judy Bobbett (Liberty)

86kg Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas) V Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Edenderry)

92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) V Nathan Ojo (Esker)

92+kg Godstime Ide (Crumlin) V Martin McDonagh (Galway)