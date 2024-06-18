Prelude to the Trilogy – Kevin Cronin and Jamie Morrissey share Liverpool card

Kevin Cronin and Jamie Morrissey will fight in the same ring but not at the same time on June 29.

The Munster rivals have both been confirmed for Conlan Boxing’s Liverpool debut and will trade leather against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents in separate fights on the bill.

It’s understood the super middleweights had initially agreed to a trilogy encounter and were set to rematch in Kerry on August, only for plans to change.

However, the fact the pair, whose 2023 BUI Celtic and Irish title meetings were both nominated for 2023 Fight of the Year, appear on the same Conlan Boxing card suggests a third fight is still very much on the cards and it’s a fight Jamie and Michael Conlan are planning to make.

Kerry may not be the venue for the well-supported entertaining fighter’s third meeting but they will likely renew acquaintances before the year is out.

With Tommy Hyde mandatory for the Irish title and super middleweight and Emmet Brennan in the same position at light heavyweight, an Irish title fight seems unlikely. However, a third installment of the rivalry would be massively welcomed by Irish fight fans.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com about the Liverpool date Morrissey’s manager Ian Gaughran said: “It’s a great platform for Jamie to have a comeback fight on.

“We know what he’s done in his career up and until now. He’s never shirked away from an opportunity or from fighting domestic fighters. He’s fought [Robbie] Burke, Kevin [Cronin] twice, Emmett Brennan and Ben McGivern. Its been well publicised, he is the benchmark for lads taking these domestic scraps.

“This fight will be a six-round fight geared toward getting him a win and geared toward him and Kevin Cronin potentially fighting for the Irish title down the line.

“Hopefully, we can get the trilogy fight to come off but there are plenty of contenders in and around super middle and light heavyweight for him to fight for domestic titles. The Irish title is where his aspirations lie.”

Cronin, who is managed by Olympic medal winner Michael Conlan, was last seen fighting in Boston in March. The Kerry fighter was gearing up for a Kerry fight night in August but plans have been altered slightly.

Photo Credit Mark Mead