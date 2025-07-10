Enough is Enough – Katie Taylor Tired of Serrano’s ‘Whining Nonsense’ Ahead of Trilogy Clash

Katie Taylor has had enough of the ‘whining’ from Amanda Serrano ahead of their trilogy clash.

The rivals came face to face at a press conference in New York on Wednesday ahead of their highly anticipated third bout on Friday.

During proceedings, Serrano once again claimed she was ‘robbed’ in both of the rivals’ two classic encounters and accused the Irish sporting sensation of headbutting.

It seems Taylor has grown weary of the New York-based boxer’s repeated comments and made the usual move of hitting back.

“Enough is enough of the nonsense,” Taylor said bluntly on Wednesday. “All the complaining and the whining about the decisions — I’ve had enough of that.”

Taylor is as far from a trash talker as you can get, but she’s did feel the need to respond.

“I’m just responding to what was said. I still hate these press things to be honest, I’m not a natural at it,” she admitted. “But I’m here because I love the fights. I love these challenges.”

There’s no denying the Puerto Rican legend has brought the best out of Taylor — and vice versa. But the Irishwoman questions if Serrano has truly come to this third fight with the hunger required.

“She said she wasn’t working any harder this time, just smarter,” Taylor said. “Hopefully she regrets that Friday night.”

While some focus on Serrano’s mindset, Taylor quietly assures she’s doing both — working hard and smart.

“I’ve also worked very, very hard,” she said. “And I can’t wait to showcase what I can do.”