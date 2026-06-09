From Hostile Territory to Home Soil: Foley Seeks Dublin Send-Off

Having gone to war in territories around the world, Darragh Foley wants to come home.

The popular Australian-based Dub wants a bit of back-garden boxing and has set his sights on a capital clash.

The southpaw, whose last fight was in 2024 against Pierce O’Leary, wants a farewell and thinks Dublin is the ideal place – and with three big Dublin shows lined up for later this summer, he believes it’s the perfect time.

“Boxing doesn’t owe me anything; it doesn’t owe anyone anything, but after my devout service to it over the years, a final fight in my hometown to close the book would be fitting.

“Three Dublin shows within a couple of weeks of each other, surely there can be a space found for ‘El Supero.”

The 3Arena hosts a big night for Pierce O’Leary on August 1, Callum Walsh returns to the same venue a week later, headlining a card that includes a world title fight for Aaron McKenna, and come September 5, Katie Taylor fights at Croke Park.

All three appeal to the former Australian champion, and true to form, ‘Super’ is open to fighting anyone at welterweight or light welterweight so he can wave goodbye to the sport at home.

“I don’t discriminate, never have – anyone from 140 – 150 fits the bill. Yeah, I’ve been up the road [to Belfast] a few times for wars but it’s not the same at all. I’ve been to every back garden, all the hostile territories, now the last dance in mine would be fitting before i take the gloves off and the real fun starts,” concluded one of boxing’s best fight builders.