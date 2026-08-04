Anthony Cacace Targets Navarrete or Foster as Belfast Return Looms

Anthony Cacace has set his sights on the biggest names in the super featherweight division as he prepares for what looks set to be a homecoming in Belfast.

The reigning world champion was ringside at Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday night supporting his Queensberry stablemates at the venue where he became a two-time world champion in March.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after an exciting main event, ‘The Apache’ revealed he is hoping to share the ring with either Emanuel Navarrete or O’Shaquie Foster next, although he knows a mandatory challenger could stand in the way.

“I want Navarrete, I want Foster,” said the WBA title holder.

“I don’t speak that much. I don’t call them out on Twitter. I haven’t got a fan base like that, but I want the two big guys.”

While his next opponent remains uncertain, the Belfast native believes his next fight is likely to be a big homecoming.

“Belfast probably where the next one will be.

“I’d love one in the States, Vegas, but I think Belfast is on the cards.”

Ireland’s only current reigning world champion also confirmed that while he has a mandatory challenger,WBA interim title holder Elnur Samedov due, he is still waiting to hear what direction his career will take.

“Maybe. I haven’t heard anything about opponents. I know I have a mandatory there, so whatever comes next, comes next,” the typically laid-back natural talent said.