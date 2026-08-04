History Awaits Christina Desmond and Louise Creaven in Cork

Christina Desmond and Louise Creaven are set to make history in Cork this October.

Irish-boxing.com understands the pair have agreed in principle to meet for the Irish title, with the historic clash now expected to take place on a Cork bill later this year.

While the bout is still subject to the necessary approval from the Boxing Union of Ireland, both fighters are eager to put domestic honours on the line in what would be a landmark contest for Irish women’s boxing.

Should the fight, as expected, receive the green light, the Cork native and Australian-based Irish boxer would become the first two Irish women to contest an Irish professional title.

Earlier this year, Kelsey Leonard and Elaine Harrison made history by competing in the first-ever all-Irish female professional contest, but no two Irish women have yet fought for a national professional championship. It looks like former amateur standout Desmond and the recent Australian title challenger Creaven now have the opportunity to write the next chapter.

Cork’s Desmond has enjoyed a blistering start to life in the professional ranks. The Macroom boxer has raced to five victories in under six months, already completing two six-round contests and twice being scheduled for eight-round championship-distance fights.

Creaven, known as ‘The Bull’, has been building her career in Australia and challenged for the Australian title in her last outing, dropping a points decision to Jessica Messina. She now looks set for a homecoming with Irish honours on the line in what promises to be a significant night for boxing in Cork.