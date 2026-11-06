Jay Byrne: Conlan partnership is only going to bring big things for Irish boxing

It’s a dream team that’s going to make success a reality, declares Jay Byrne.

The promoter has joined forces with one of the most recognisable figures in Irish boxing, Michael Conlan, as JB Promotions moves to strengthen its presence in Belfast.

It’s a link-up that the fighter-turned-fight-maker believes will benefit both the promotional company and the sport in Ireland as a whole.

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion argues it brings together two individuals with the experience, relationships and determination to grow JB Promotions, something he believes Irish boxing will benefit from.

“JB Promotions has become a powerful name at the top of the table in Irish boxing over the last couple of years through hard work, honesty, and integrity. And I feel bringing Mick into the scenario and going into Belfast, it’s only going to bring big things,” Byrne told Irish-boxing.com.

“You’ve got possibly the biggest promoter in the country now in myself, and you’ve got one of the biggest names in Irish boxing history teaming up side by side, and to me it can only benefit Irish boxing. There’s no negative around it. It’s all positive.

“Again, nothing changes. We want to work with everybody, and we want to grow Irish boxing and make it better. If you want to come on board with us, and you want to work with us, that’s fine. If you don’t, just stay out of our way, because we’re going one way, and no one will get in the way of it.”

As well as win an Olympic medal win and becoming Ireland’s first and only male World amateur champion, Conlan’s legacy lies in the standards he set while wearing a vest.

The Belfast switch hitter’s will to win and desire to achieve was infectious around the High Performance and along with Paddy Barnes and Katie Taylor he helped develop a culture of success

Byrne says the partnership will operate on similar principles.

“We’ve come in with strict intentions, and those intentions are to become the best in everything we do and everything we strive to do,” he adds before suggesting the New Era November 27 bill planned for The Devenish will be the beginning of something noteworthy.

“That attitude won’t change. Come November 27th, that’s just the beginning of that.”

Expanding on his relationship with the two-time world title challenger, Byrne adds: “Trust is everything, you know? You’ve got to trust people. You’ve got to be able to trust someone, and you’ve got to be able to work with people.

“Mick is a friend; we can trust him; he can trust me. I really think it’s a positive for the sport.

“Again, like what I said in the first press conference I ever did, it’s not about JB Promotions, it’s not about Mick, it’s about Irish boxing.”