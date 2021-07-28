Promoter wants to bring Harty, Donovan and big-time boxing back to Limerick

Big-time boxing could come back to Limerick for the first time since Andy Lee and Willie ‘Big Bang’ Casey were active.

The Northern Sporting Club officially confirmed they signed former underage amateur standouts and former Frank Warren fighter’s Jason Harty and Edward Donovan to three-year management deals over the weekend.

The signings could prove a massive coup for the Aberdeen-based promotions, management and training setup run by the McAlister brothers David and Matthew.

It could also be a real bonus for Limerick fighting and Treaty county fight fans, as Matty McAllister, confirmed promoting the brothers-in-law in their home county is on the agenda.

“Northern Sporting Club have big plans and running shows in Limerick where Edward and Jason are from. That is something we will be looking into very shortly,” one-half of the managerial team added.

Pre pandemic shows in Waterford and Castlebar have proved the regional approach works and Limerick has access to a number of ticket selling pros at present including Top Rank’s Paddy Donovan, Lee Reeves, Graham McCormack, Siobhan O’Leary and Boxing Ireland’s Jaime Morrissey, the Northern Sporting Club duo among others.

Irish-boxing.com understands Boxing Ireland did explore the Munster county as an option for a show but struggled to secure a venue – NSC will be hoping venues will be more receptive to the sport at the present time.

Regardless of where the underage continental gold medal winners fight, the McAlister are aware they have two talents on their hands.

“We are delighted to have signed both stand-out Irish amateurs and undefeated professional boxers. I think it shows how far we have come and the reputation we have within the game that boxers of this caliber are willing to put their careers in our hands “ David McAllister said.

“When I got a message from Edward’s father Martin about coming over to see us I never imagined that we would actually manage to get this deal over the line, but when they got here, seen the gym and set up I could see that they were impressed,” added Matty McAllister.



