It’s Official – Michael Conlan Dublin Debut Confirmed

It’s official – Michael Conlan will make his Dublin debut this Autumn.



Rumour and report suggested the Belfast favourite will face former British super bantamweight champion Jack Bateson in the capital on September 5.

The fight the date and the venue were all confirmed this morning.

The 33-year-old will fight in Dublin for the first time as a pro in the 3Arena on September 5.

The 2015 World Championships gold medal winner returned from a 14-month layoff with victory over Asad Asif Khan in March. The featherweight will now look to take the next step along the road to a third world title shot against the former British Champion on the Dublin Docklands.

The fight will be Conlan’s first in Dublin since he defeated Nasim Sadiqi at the National Stadium in an Ireland versus Russia bout in 2016.

The news is also a massive boost for Dublin boxing with local fighters set to be given opportunities on a Channel 5 broadcast, Wasserman fight night.

Senan Kelly will level up on the bill as he takes on Ben Marksby, while it’s understood Glen Byrne will rematch Charly Lopez at the venue formerly known as The Point.

