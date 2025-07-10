“Round 21” – Katie Taylor Expects to Start Where She Left Off With Serrano

Katie Taylor isn’t expecting surprises when she shares the ring with Amanda Serrano for a third time — just more of the same all-action drama.

Another chapter in women’s boxing’s biggest rivalry will be written in Madison Square Garden this weekend, and the Wicklow wonder expects it to be as gripping as the previous two.

With 20 enthralling rounds already fought between the pair, the undisputed light-welterweight champion says the opening bell of the trilogy night will signal an immediate return to the trenches.

“It’s going to be the 21st round as soon as the first bell goes,” said Taylor. “We’ve shared 20 rounds together, so we do know each other very well. But I expect it to be another war.”

The Olympic medal winner has worked with her father and amateur coach, Pete Taylor for the first time since she joined the pro ranks.

It has prompted suggestions the Ross Enamait trained boxer may change her tactical approach.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Jake Paul (C) faces off Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano onstage during a press conference at MSG Theater ahead of Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 fight on July 11 Madison Square Garden, on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Without going into detail, the 39-year-old trailblazer, did hint she does hope to make tweaks to make things easier.

“We’re both going to be making a few small adjustments and tweaks — I hope to make the fight a bit easier for myself this time around.”

Regarldess the Irish star says both fighters are motivated to deliver once again — not just for victory, but for the fans who’ve made this one of the most iconic rivalries in the sport.

“There’s obviously a lot of mutual respect between us,” Taylor said. “Not just because of what she’s achieved in the sport, but because we’ve shared these amazing, historic nights together.

“But we’re here again, and we’re going to put it all on the line,” she continued. “We’re very friendly outside the ring — but once we get into the ring, we leave it all in there.”