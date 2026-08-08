Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News WATCH – Zuffa 10 Weigh Ins August 8, 2026August 8, 2026 irishboxing MAIN CARD Main Event – Middleweight World Title – 12 Rounds: Aaron McKenna (159.6) vs Etinosa Oliha (159) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish-Boxing.com (@irishboxingcom) Co-Main Event – Middleweight – 10 Rounds: Callum Walsh (160) vs Tyler Denny (159.7) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish-Boxing.com (@irishboxingcom) Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds: Joe Ward (174) vs Artjom Kasparian (174.2) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish-Boxing.com (@irishboxingcom) Middleweight – 8 Rounds: Sam Hickey (161.3) vs Brad Axe (161.3) Middleweight – 6 Rounds: Louis Greene (159.4) vs Daniel Buciuc (158.4) PRELIMS Middleweight – 8 Rounds: Stevie McKenna (159.7) vs Owen O’Neill (158.5) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish-Boxing.com (@irishboxingcom) Middleweight – 10 Rounds: Connor Coyle (158.8) vs Mark Beuke (159.6) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish-Boxing.com (@irishboxingcom) Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds: Patrick O’Connor (200.5) vs Juan Manuel Moriel (191) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish-Boxing.com (@irishboxingcom)