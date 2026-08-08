Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

WATCH – Zuffa 10 Weigh Ins

irishboxing

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Middleweight World Title – 12 Rounds: Aaron McKenna (159.6) vs Etinosa Oliha (159)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight – 10 Rounds: Callum Walsh (160) vs Tyler Denny (159.7)

Light Heavyweight – 10 Rounds: Joe Ward (174) vs Artjom Kasparian (174.2)

Middleweight – 8 Rounds: Sam Hickey (161.3) vs Brad Axe (161.3)

Middleweight – 6 Rounds: Louis Greene (159.4) vs Daniel Buciuc (158.4)

graphic displaying the full Zuffa Boxing 10 fight card

PRELIMS

Middleweight – 8 Rounds: Stevie McKenna (159.7) vs Owen O’Neill (158.5)

Middleweight – 10 Rounds: Connor Coyle (158.8) vs Mark Beuke (159.6)

Cruiserweight – 6 Rounds: Patrick O’Connor (200.5) vs Juan Manuel Moriel (191)

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

‘I wouldn’t be the person who says no to it’ – Quigley won’t turn down Andrade world title fight

Jonny Stapleton

VIDEO: Matthew Macklin talks Andy Lee, Sam Soliman and promises BIG NEWS to come soon

Derek McKenna

“I don’t fear losing” – Eric Donovan looking to make memories and test himself

Joe O'Neill
x