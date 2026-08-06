Callum Walsh: Cork is Where I’m From and Where I Need to Fight

Callum Walsh could go home for business and not just pleasure when he makes his annual Zuffa-accompanied trip to Ireland next year.

The Dana White-backed middleweight returns to the 3Arena this Saturday night to face Tyler Denny, adding another major event to a packed Irish boxing calendar that has already seen Pierce O’Leary headline the same venue and will culminate with Katie Taylor’s historic Croke Park farewell next month.

It’s a second visit to the venue by the Cork man, and while he loves fighting at home in Ireland, going home home to Cork is the real goal.

“I’m pushing for Cork. Cork is definitely something that I still want,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Cork is where I’m from and where I need to fight.”

The 24-year-old, who fights on a bill that includes the McKenna brothers Aaron and Stevie, Joe Ward, understands why Zuffa Boxing continues to make Dublin its Irish base as the promotion establishes itself.

“Zuffa Boxing is still early in the game.

“The 3Arena is a great arena. It’s nice and easy for everybody to get to.”

Rather than seeing the growing number of Irish shows as competition, Walsh believes every event benefits the sport.

“I don’t think any of us should be competing with each other.

“The buzz should carry on through it all.”

“It’s like a big warm-up for the Katie Taylor card.”

With major shows arriving almost every week, Walsh believes Irish boxing is entering a golden spell.

“There’s going to be a massive buzz around Irish boxing over the next couple of months.”

“It’s great to see.”

Before he thinks about Cork, the Freddie Roach trained fighter, who is hoping to fight Shane Mosley Jr later this year, must get over former blue belt holder Denny.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. He’s been around, he’s awkward, and he’s hard to beat.”