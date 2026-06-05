‘Imagine!’ – Stevie McKenna Targets Callum Walsh Stadium Fight

Stevie McKenna has set his sights on a Callum Walsh fight.

Irish Boxing’s very own ‘Hitman’ recently joined the Cork fighter on the books of Zuffa Boxing and now wants to join him in the ring.

The aggressive and ambitious knockout lover believes it’s an all-Irish meeting that is stadium-worthy.

The older brother of the soon-to-be world title challenger, Aaron McKenna, also believes he is now aligned to a promotional outfit that will have no issues in pitting two of it’s stars against each other.

“The big fights are going to be made and I’m really excited for the future,” he told the Irish Mirror.

“I’m excited to be fighting in big fights in Ireland. Zuffa have Callum Walsh, and that’s a big stadium fight we could do. It’s going to be so exciting for the world of boxing.

“Everyone wants to see real fights, going back to the 80s and 90s, and that’s what Zufa is going to bring, the best fighting the best, so it’s fights like the Callum Walsh. Imagine that? Imagine a stadium fight between me and him. That would be massive. It’s going to be very exciting. I am looking forward to it.”

The 27-year-old makes his Zuffa boxing debut when he trades leather with Casey James Streeter at the Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday night.

He is excited to show Dana White more of what he is about and believes he has found a kindred spirit with the action loving UFC boss.

“I really do fit the glove with Zuffa Boxing. My style, my character, and I bring mayhem to every fight. My last three fights have been fight of the night, which tells its own story. Zuffa is the future of boxing, and they have come at the right time.”