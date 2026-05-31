Home Advantage – Aaron McKenna to Fight for Middleweight World title in Dublin

The nomadic Aaron McKenna looks to have been handed the most sensational homecoming.

Dublin could host a homecoming party the Prodigal Son would have been proud of, if rumours with regard to the Monaghan man’s next fight are true.

It’s been strongly suggested that ‘The Silencer’ will challenge for the vacant IBF middleweight title in the 3Arena in August, with August 8 being the likely date.

The younger of two entertaining boxing brothers was ordered by the IBF to fight for the title against Oliha Etinosa after Janibek Alimkhanuly was stripped post a drug test failure.

The teams were given 30 days to agree on terms or purse bids where to be called. It seems Zuffa Boxing and Dana White have come up with a deal that both find appealing and will take the fight to Dublin.

If it does come to fruition and McKenna fights alongside Callum Walsh at the 3Arena, it will be the Smithborough native’s first fight on home soil.

The former WBC Youth World champion, who holds a win over former world champion Liam Smith, has traded leather in Britain, America, and even Japan, but never in Ireland as a professional.

If he is to join Lewis Crocker and Anthony Cacace as a reigning Irish male world champion, McKenna will have to beat Etinosa. The 27-year-old Italian is undefeated but doesn’t have a record that will scare the always confident Monaghan man.