LIVE RESULTS – Unfinished Business

Kelsey Leonard tops her first-ever bill in Leopardstown tonight.

Fresh of winning the first-ever all-Irish female fight, the Unit 3 fighter headlines a JB Promotions card.

The undefeated prospect’s clash with the extremely experienced Klaudia Ferenczi tops a bill that includes return to the ring fights for Lee Reeves, Cian Reddy and Glen Lynch.

Sarah Murphy continues her fast start Zara Brelsin debuts while Aodhan Byrne, Karl Sheridan and Kuba Pielesz all fight for the second time in the pro ranks.

Irish-boxing.com are in the house and will be providing LIVE UPDATES from the JB Promotions card.

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MAIN EVENT

Kelsey Leonard lived up to top billing with a stopage win the main event.

The emerging talent stopped Klaudia Ferenczi within three.

FIGHT SEVEN

Glen Lynch gets eight rounds as he out points Daniel Przewieslik.

The Dubliner will now survey his title options.

FIGHT SIX

Cian Reddy hits the 5-0 milestone with a points win on the bill.

The Laois favourite outscoring Marian Wesolowski in his first fight of 2025.

FIGHT FIVE

Sarah Murphy gets another win.

Ireland’s youngest pro boxer defeated the ever game and always tough Eva Cantos 39-37.

FIGHT FOUR



Aodhan Byrne with a shutout 40-36 points win to move 2-0. The Unit 3 man defeats Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira over four.

FIGHT THREE

Lee Reeves wasn’t hanging around. The Limerick southpaw registered career stoppage number eleven, taking out Andras Balogh within a round.

FIGHT TWO

A second career win and a first stoppage for Kuba Pielesz. The Cork man stopping Stefan Nicolae as early as round two.

FIGHT ONE

Zara Breslin starts her career with a bang. The Tramore native got five rounds under her belt before taking out Joanna Fraszczak.