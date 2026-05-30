“You Can’t Build a House Without Foundations” – Jay Byrne Explains JB Promotions Vision

Jay Byrne believes Irish boxing needs strong prospect shows just as much as it needs packed arena nights.

The fighter turned fight maker brings another show to Leopardstown tonight, promoting a card that isn’t as domestically delicious as some of his recent National Stadium cards.

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion is aware that is the case and in typically upfront fashion, doesn’t try to dress it up as something it’s not.

Although speaking to Irish-boxing.com ahead of the fight night, Byrne did point out the importance of such bills and giving prospects some breathing space.

“You can’t build a house without foundations,” Byrne said.

“These shows are the foundations. You can’t just go to the Stadium all the time.

“People have done that before and made mistakes where it’s not financially feasible.”

Instead, Byrne sees the Leopardstown events as vital stepping stones that allow young fighters to gain rounds, experience, and pressure before eventually progressing toward major domestic and European nights.

“These are your next-gen shows, your prospect shows where you’re building these kids up to a level that you can put them into a 50-50 fight for a Celtic title, an Irish title and please God European titles.”

One fighter benefitting from that approach is Kelsey Leonard, a fighter who won the first all Irish female fight and headlines the latest card despite still being early in her professional career.

“Kelsey Leonard will headline tomorrow night,” Byrne said.

“If she was with Matchroom or Queensberry she probably wouldn’t get that opportunity because their shows are so much bigger. We’ve done it with Paul Loonam,” Byrne explained.

“You’re getting that experience.”

According to Byrne, learning how to cope with pressure before reaching the elite stage is invaluable.

“When they do get the call to go onto the big stage for a big fight, it’s nothing new to them.”

Byrne’s comments come after a run of entertaining domestic battles on JB cards, including the widely-praised Paul Ryan versus Peter Carr contest.

“That would definitely be Fight of the Year,” Byrne said.

“When you put two Irish lads together it tends to be a good fight.”

The promoter says maintaining that standard is now the challenge.

“When you set standards like that, you’ve got to keep them.”