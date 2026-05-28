Taylor and Harrington Advice Inspires Zara Breslin Ahead of Debut

Zara Breslin makes her pro debut with the sound of two greats ringing in her ear.

The Tramore BC graduate enters the professional ranks this Saturday night in Leopardstown carrying advice and encouragement from two of Irish boxing’s biggest icons, Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington.

Breslin has shared the ring with both Olympic heroes, sparring with Taylor, and as a domestic foe and High Performance team mate to Harrington.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com says the advice they passed on has helped shape her approach as she enters the paid ranks.

“Kellie and Katie are two of my idols in boxing and I’ve been privileged to share the ring and speak with both,” Breslin said.

“The message and advice is the same — work hard, stay focused and be ready to take your opportunities.

“If I can achieve anything like these two phenomenal ladies, then I’ll be very happy.”

The decision to turn professional was not one Breslin rushed into, but after enjoying success in the amateur code, she felt the timing was perfect to take on a new challenge.

“I felt the time was right,” she explained.

“I developed a lot in the amateur system, and I reached a stage where the professional game intrigued me more.

“I’ve boxed internationally and won all the amateur box cups, like Haringey, Eindhoven, Algarve etc and I loved it but now I want new challenges, and the pro ranks offers me this.”

Now, after months of preparation, the Waterford fighter admits she can barely contain her excitement heading into fight week.

“I can’t wait for Saturday night,” she said.

“I have wanted this for a long time so I am really looking forward to going out there and showing people what I can do.”

The Munster native’s first professional training camp has given her plenty of confidence that she is ready for the next step, starting with her fight on the JB Promotions bill.

The southpaw travelled to Amsterdam during camp where she sparred Taylor, an experience she describes as priceless.

“First pro camp has been fantastic,” she said.

“I got to travel to Amsterdam and share the ring with Katie Taylor and do some rounds there and that experience speaks for itself.

“To learn from the best in the world was unbelievable.

“Also during the camp I sparred top professionals Gemma Richardson and Shona Whitwell so couldn’t have wished for a better first camp.”

The transition from amateur to professional boxing has also brought noticeable changes in training and preparation.

“The difference between amateur and pro training is that we’re focusing on pacing, strength, timing, and sitting down on shots more,” she explained.

“It’s a different sport in many ways, and my training reflects that.”

While Breslin is determined to enjoy the moment on Saturday night, she is also very clear about her long-term ambitions in the sport.

“Short-term, I want to learn, stay active, and build momentum,” she said.

“Long-term, I want titles — domestic, European and eventually like every woman in this game world level.”

Fans attending Leopardstown this weekend can also expect a versatile fighter capable of adapting to whatever is put in front of her.

“I can box orthodox, southpaw, long or close, on the front or backfoot so I would say I’m a puzzle that can punch,” she added.

As for predictions on how the debut itself will play out, Breslin is refusing to burden herself with expectations.

“I’m not putting any pressure on it,” she said.

“You only make your pro debut once so I want to soak it all in and enjoy it.

“I’ve worked extremely hard in this camp so I know I’m ready.”