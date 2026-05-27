‘I wasn’t going to wait’ – Louise Joyce gets Big Reward for Risking Unbeaten Irish Record

Louise Joyce knew it was going to be a test but was confident it was one she could pass.

Not only did she enter the Under-19 Championships at the younger end of the scale, but the Olympic Mulingar boxer did so at the same weight as fellow European underage medal winner Abbie Molloy.

Speaking after claiming another title victory, Joyce admitted she was aware she was putting her unbeaten domestic record at risk by entering the tournament, but was up for the challenge and was confident she could add to her Irish title collection.

Watch Irish-boxing.com’s interview with Joyce below: