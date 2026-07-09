‘Now I’ll Be Even More Confident’ – Breslin Targets Second Pro Win

Zara Breslin admits she learned a valuable lesson in her successful professional debut – don’t expect the referee to come to your opponent’s rescue.

The JB Promotions prospect enjoyed a dream start to life in the paid ranks earlier this year, boxing with composure before forcing a fifth-round stoppage in a performance that immediately underlined why she is regarded as one to watch.

It wasn’t just the victory that pleased the former amateur standout. It was the manner in which it unfolded.

“It couldn’t have gone any better, to be honest,” Breslin reflects.

“The fight played out exactly how I planned it. I was able to show a lot of my skills over the first four rounds, enjoy myself in there, and then get the finish in the fifth. It was the perfect way to start my professional career.”

While the result was everything she had hoped for, the biggest lesson came from one aspect of the professional game that caught her by surprise.

Having spent years in the amateur code, the Tramore native instinctively expected the referee to intervene when she landed heavy shots. Instead, she quickly discovered professional boxing operates by a very different set of rules.

“The biggest difference for me was the referee,” she explained.

“In the amateurs, they’re much quicker to jump in and give a count. In this fight, I was landing some big shots and almost expecting the ref to step in. That was a real eye-opener and something I’ve learned from.”

The debut wasn’t simply a successful night’s work—it reassured the Waterford boxer’s belief she is ready to cash in the paid ranks.

“Now that I know the full setup and how a professional show runs, I’ll be even more confident stepping into the ring,” she said.

“The buzz I got from that fight was unreal—it just makes you want to get back in there again straight away.”

That opportunity comes on Friday night when she returns to action on JB Promotions’ card at Leopardstown Racecourse.

Breslin isn’t expecting another routine night’s work against experienced and durable opposition.

“I’m expecting a tougher fight this weekend,” Breslin said.

“I know Eva will come to have a go—she’s very durable and has plenty of experience. I’ll need to be switched on at all times, control the fight, and stay disciplined.”

Despite expecting sterner resistance, the former amateur International isn’t changing her approach.

“I’m looking to build on my last performance with another mature display, showing all aspects of my boxing,” she added.

“If the stoppage comes, it comes.”