Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas OFFICIAL SCORECARDS

Katie Taylor retained her four world title belts following a war in Manchester on Saturday night.

Chief support to the Derek Chisora v Joseph Parker pay-per-view at the AO Arena, the Bray lightweight slugged it out with old rival Natasha Jonas and edged home in thrilling fashion.

A bout nine years in the making, Taylor and ‘Miss GB’ went to war once again with the Irishwoman again coming out on top.

It was tight and tense and most precieved it was in the balance going into the final three rounds.

Again most who took in the entertaining 10 round undisputed world title fight felt the championships rounds were key in securing Taylor a pro win over her amateur rival.

Indeed, Taylor herself admitted the championship rounds were essential in her success.

“Any time myself and Natasha have fought, it was like that, an edge-of-the-seat fight. I dug deep and won the championship rounds and I’m delighted to get the win,” Taylor said.

“You have heart, fight and grit in there and it’s everything you need for a great fight.

“I knew the rounds were close and I knew I had to win the rounds at the end. I knew I had to win the championship rounds.”

Interestingly enough not one of the three scoring judges gave the champion the last of the championship rounds. An all-action tenth went was scored a draw by one judge and awarded to Jonas by the other two. All three judges did score the eighth and ninth in favour of the Irish star, who produced at the most crucial point of the fight.

In fact the judges were in agreement for the majority of the stanza’s only differing on the last and the first, which saw all three possibilites marked down on seperate score cards.

Study the scoring for yourself below:

Picture Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing