Punch Stats – Michael Conlan vs Ionut Baluta CompuBox Numbers

The Compubox stats for Michael Conlan’s win over Ionut Baluta make for interesting readying.

In his first contest at super bantamweight, the Belfast talent nudged past Ionut Baluta in what was an exhausting twelve-rounder at the York Hall.

Chief support to Sunny Edwards’s challenge of IBF flyweight kingpin Moruti Mthalane on the BT Sport card at the famous Bethnal Green venue, Conlan squeaked a majority decision against a relentless opponent.

Quality over quantity appeared to be the difference, with the amateur legend being rewarded for his smarter work in the face of an opponent that just wouldn’t be deterred.

However, the Compubox stats poke fun at that narrattive somewhat as Conlan actually outlanded his opponent in every round of the fight.

The Romanian did out throw Conlan significantly but still managed to land a lot less. Conlan landed 36% of the 469 punches he threw while Baluta landed 97 of 782.

Interestingly enough the Top Rank fighter, who many noted went to the body well, landed 92 body shots, meaning bodywork accounted for nigh on a quarter of the world title hopefuls approach.

We understand Compubox are an annoyance to some and we don’t argue they should be used to help with scoring but they do make for interesting reading, particularly after such a closely scored fight.

Speaking after the fight Conlan’s coach Adam Booth wasn’t overly content with the 114-114, 115-114, 117-112 scoring.

“I think it was comfortably an eight (rounds to) four for Mick,” he said. “That concerns me a little bit. The scoring concerns me because we’ve got to do the right job, we can’t score missing punches, but in terms of Mick’s progression, I think that was great. It was a realistic 12 rounds where somebody didn’t want to lie down.

“All in all, I’m delighted with Mick because we knew it was going to be a bit awkward. I’m just a little disappointed he didn’t get the scores he deserved.”