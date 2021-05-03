‘Let’s stop being idiots and just make the fight’ – Eddie Hearn discusses Katie Taylor plans

Eddie Hearn is willing to bury the hatchet with Amanda Serrano to make a massive fight with Katie Taylor in December.

The undisputed lightweight champion and the seven weight world champion have been linked ever since Taylor fought her sister Cindy Serrano in 2018.

‘The biggest fight in women’s boxing history’ looked was finally agreed for the Spring of last year only for Covid to put paid to that fight.

The Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican then turned down by far a career-best purse for a second rescheduled date, allowing Delfine Persoon to get a second shot at the female Pound for Pound #1.

By all accounts Matchroom boss Hearn was put out by that rebuff and wasn’t keen on working with Team Serrano again.

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas, WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Female Lightweight Title Fight. 1 May 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor is lifted up by her Trainer Ross Enamait after her fight

However, speaking after Taylor defeated Nathasa Jonas on Saturday night, Serrano was back on the agenda.

When discussing what 2021 holds for one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars Hearn said he would ‘love’ the Serrano clash for the 34-year-old.

The DAZN alligned fight maker has targeted a big September Leeds night for the Leeds United fan, possibly against one of a number of mandatorys.

Secure the win then and it’s back into mega fight action in December. A rematch with Jonas is a possibility for the Christmas cracker but a trip to New York and a massive clash with Serrano is also an option.

“I like the [Jonas] rematch,” said Hearn in Matchroom’s post-fight web-stream discussion with Chris Lloyd..

“She’s got about seven mandatories lined up so we’ve got to do something with them. We’ve got a big outdoors show in Leeds, the Warrington-Lara rematch in early September. She’s a huge Leeds fan, as well, so I’d like to do something there.

“I like the Jonas rematch. I also love the Serrano fight. I think it’s one of those two for the December fight for Katie Taylor.”

Hearn admitted that he “fell out” with Serrano after she withdrew from a Taylor match-up last year but revealed that “we’re all talking again.”

“You kind of get to a point where you say, ‘Look, let’s stop being idiots and let’s just make the fight,'”