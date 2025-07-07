Tommy Hyde and Emmet Brennan Agree All-Irish Showdown Makes Sense – But Not Just Yet

Emmet Brennan and Tommy Hyde agree, a Dublin – Cork super middleweight bout should happen.

In keeping with the mutual consensus theme, the duo also share the opinion it’s one for a little bit further down the line.

Both Cork’s Hyde and Dublin’s Brennan have made impressive starts to their pro careers.

The Governor, a Rebel County favourite, reached the dozen-win mark last month, has collected the BUI super middleweight title along the way – stopping Craig McCarthy Stateside- and has topped bills in his home county.

Brennan has picked up the same strap and holds wins over Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin, boxing on 3Arena cards as well as gracing the ring in Madison Square Garden.

Both may now look to move past domestic level in a bid to progress toward contender status.

However, they remain aware that a clash of capitals would be big.

Commenting on a post on Irish-boxing.com’s social media feed, Brennan said the fight makes sense and Hyde agreed.

The 168lb operators both have followings in New York, where potential rivals Thomas O’Toole and Harley Burke also operate, and it could work as a venue for the fight.

Hyde and Brennan did share the same amateur space in and around the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics but didn’t share the ring.