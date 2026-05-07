Bobbi Flood Ready for Second Wave Promises Slick Performance on Massive Heavyweight Bill

The floodgates are open, but not everyone will be washed in the same destructive fashion as his debut opponent, according to Bobbi Flood.

Flood follows up his March debut win over Bela Istvan Orban with a clash on the massive Wardley – Dubois bill at the Copper Box this weekend.

The manner of his 3Arena win has only served to fuel the excitement around the 21-year-old, and many are keen to see how he performs under the spotlight for a second time.

Flood is confident he’ll produce the goods again, but warns against expecting a knockout.

The Dubliner fights Nathan Darby in his second pro outing – and while he’ll be favourite to win, the English fighter has Bear Grylls’ style survival skills and has gone the distance with prospects aplenty.

“Nathan, look, had a look at him and he’s a durable man,” Flood tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s not a bad boxer at all and his record doesn’t do him justice. He has a losing record, but he is a very durable and tough opponent. So, I’ll have to bring my A-game.

“He’s only been stopped once and he’s fought some really good lads and went the distance with them. So, if we can get the stoppage, it puts a marker down and lets everyone know what I’m about.”

Flood knows what to expect from Darby and knows what he’ll produce to secure a win.

“A nice slick performance,” he reveals, before noting he’d love an early finish.

“We’ll see. Look, if I land the shot and I see his heart, I’ll pounce on it

“But there’s no point trying to force it because that’s when you start making mistakes.”

The Cabra native also revealed he’ll unveil a brand-new fight kit as he continues building his growing “Flash Flood” identity.

“I’ve a new kit as well with a few designs on it,” he smiled.

“You’ll like that when you see it.”

Reflecting on his debut earlier this year, the Cabra BC graduate couldn’t hide his delight.

“It was unbelievable. Honest to God, it was a dream come true,” Flood recalled.

“Seeing the amount of people that came to support me was mind-blowing. I couldn’t be prouder of myself to have that backing. And to top it off with the finish and stuff like that was unbelievable.”

“The noise when I walked out was unbelievable,” he continues.

“Even before I was announced, once they seen me up on that stage, it was just roars and screams.

“Honestly, it really was a dream come true.”