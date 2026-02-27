Fryers, Fay, Walsh and Walsh Win Strandja Medals

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Team Ireland will return from Sofia, and the 77th Strandja tournament, with a minimum of 4 medals following today’s women’s quarter finals.

Caitlin Fryers has won at least a bronze medal. She contested quarter final against home boxer, Bulgaria’s Venelina Poptoleva and came away with the 3-2 decision win, scored 29:28, 29:28; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30.

Fryers boxes her semi-final against Uzbekistan’s Feruza Kazakova in Saturday’s Afternoon Session.Both of Team Ireland’s featherweight women have earned podium finishes. Niamh Fay has won at least a bronze medal. She boxed her quarter final against Khumorabonu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan and came away with split decision win. The final scores: 28:27; 28:27; 26:29; 26:29; 26:29, reflecting two point deductions for Niamh’s opponent. Niamh boxes her semi-final against the winner of the bout underway between Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Double Olympian Michaela Walsh has won at least a bronze medal, after her quarter final against Brazil’s Jessia Dias Coutinho – she was the unanimous decision winner. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 30:27. The Belfast fighter boxes for a medal up-grade against USA’s Alyssa Mendoza.







World bronze medalist Grainne Walsh is also assured of a podium finish in Sofia. The Offally native boxed her quarter final against Haziel Krishna Franco Santos of Brazil and was the 5-0 victor (28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 28:29). The Olympian will box for an up-grade against the winner of the bout now underway between Kazakhstan and Romania.

Not to be for Jenny Lehane after an agonizingly close bout. She contested her QF against England’s Lauren Mackie and fell foul of a 3-2 split. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 30:27; 29:28; 27:30; 28:29. A valiant performance by Terry McEntee in his Last 16 contest. He took on Kaian Oliveira Reis of Brazil, and the 5-0 decision went to the Brazilian. The bout was scored 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. Dean Clancy also bows out. The Paris Olympian contested his Last 16 contest against Uzbekistan’s Abdulloh Madaminov. The 5-0 decision went to Madaminov on a scoreline of 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 30:27; 30:27. A gutsy performance by Jon McConnell in his Last 16 bout. He took on Kazakhstan’s Mukhammedsabyr Uulu Bazarbay, but the 5-0 decision went to his opponent. Judges scored the bout 29:27; 29:27; 29:27; 30:26; 30:26.