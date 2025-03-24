Pierce O’Leary Shares Massive Homecoming Details

Pierce O’Leary is set to go from running past the 3Arena to ring-walking come main event time of a boxing show in the Dublin venue.

‘Big Bang’ has confirmed he is coming home this summer – and not just for a holiday.

The Liverpool-trained light welterweight will top a Queensberry-promoted show in the arena still affectionately known as The Point in boxing parlance in June.

It’s a daydream come true moment for the Sherrif Sreet native, who deliberately included the Docklands venue in his road work to help him visualize a massive homecoming.

The exciting big punching Dublin Dockland’s graduate would visualize himself performing under the kind of lights Bernard Dunne and Katie Taylor have whilst jogging through the shadow of the 3Arena.

“We are just waiting for confirmation of the date. We are just waiting to see what date in June,” O’Leary confirms.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m eventually getting it.

“Every day when I’m home I jog around it and that’s my visualization. I keep saying to myself: ‘I’m going to headline that one day’. When I do it and visualise it I can feel it. I get goosebumps while I’m jogging. I can see it happen, I can hear the crowd, I can see which way the fight is going to go, I can see everything.

“To be honest I thought it should have happened a little earlier but God knows when the time is right and it’s right now.”

While O’Leary is certain of the where, when it comes to his next fight, the who, the when and the what will be on the line remain to be discovered.

Rumour suggests June 21 is the date booked and O’Leary will top a DAZN broadcast bill that will also host fights for his Queensberry stablemates Conor Quinn and James McGivern as well as bouts for his fellow Dublin Dockland graduates Emmet Brennan and Gareth Dowling.

In terms of who will man the opposite corner, O’Leary says nothing has been confirmed as of yet and he’ll discuss it in detail with manager Jamie Conlan next week.

The Sheriff Street native was mandated to fight Jon Fernandez in a final eliminator for the EBU European title but with the strap now vacant could emulate Bernard Dunne and make his Point debut in a blue belt bout.

There has also been talk of an All-Irish fight with Sean McComb, a bout that was agreed for the Chris Eubank – Conor Benn undercard before falling through – and rising British star Dalton Smith.

“I really don’t know,” he says when asked about his opponent.

“There is talk of Irish opponents, British opponents, American opponents and there could be another belt on the line, the WBC silver title. I actually don’t know. I’m in a great position with the EBU and that could potentially happen. We are literally just weighing up the options and will see whats’ the best. As a fighter, I’m grateful to have these opportunities and options.”