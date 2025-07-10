‘I’m Tired of Katie’ – Amanda Serrano Ready Katie Taylor Closer

Amanda Serrano insists she’s fully prepared—physically, mentally, and emotionally—for her long-anticipated trilogy clash with Katie Taylor this weekend, but also made it clear: this is the end of the line.

The Puerto Rican great will share the ring with Taylor for a third—and likely final—time in what’s quickly become one of the most iconic rivalries in women’s boxing at Madison Sqaure Garden on Friday.

Their previous two meetings were won by the Irish sporting superstar and the trailblazer has sniped back at Team Serrano’s suggestions otherwise.

“I’m never surprised. You just never know with this. We have our breaking points, and I guess we were at our wits’ end with it,” Serrano said when asked about the uncharacteristic approach.

“Obviously she has her opinion, her team has their opinion. I have my opinion, my team, the fans, the people who saw [the previous fights] had their own opinion. So it’s good.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Amanda Serrano participates in a press conference at MSG Theater ahead of Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 fight on July 11 Madison Square Garden, on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Serrano suffered a bad cut in the second installment of the classic rivalry and has continuously accused the Olympic medal winner of using her head.

“I’m going to use my head—but not the way it was used on me,” she said with a wry smile on Wednesday. “We’re just going to be smarter. We’re going to be smarter, work smarter. I did work a lot smarter for this fight and I believe that we can come out victorious. We will come out victorious,” sh adds before stressing she is concerned about cuts in the trilogy bout.

“If I had concerns, I would not take the fight. I’m a warrior. I’m going to get in there,” she said. “If that cut happens, we’re prepared. You saw what I did—I fought to the very end in the last fight and I will do it again and over and over again if I have to. I’m a warrior.”

If Serrano was to overcome the game-changing great at the third attempt, it could open the door for a fourth fight. Although the Jake Paul managed Puerto Rican doesn’t see it that way.

“No, I don’t think so. I’m kind of tired of Katie Taylor,” she admitted bluntly. “We have great, great moments together. We have great fights together, but hey, two is better than one, right? She’ll have two and I’ll have one, so she can live with that.”

As for her mindset, the Brooklyn-based fighter says her confidence remains intact—even after dropping a second decision to Taylor.

“Losing is never fun, but you only lose if you feel like you lost. And I didn’t feel like I lost,” she insisted. “My team told me I didn’t lose. They’re proud of me, so I’m okay. Like Jake Paul says: ‘You turn that L into a W.’”