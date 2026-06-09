Fan to Foe – Kelsey Leonard Ready for Molly McCann Fight at Croke Park

Kelsey Leonard is willing to go from fan to foe and fight Molly McCann in Croke Park.

The former UFC star and current Matchroom prospect is set to be confirmed for the massive Katie Taylor bill, fighting at GAA Headquarters on September 5.

An opponent has yet to be suggested but Leonard is willing to share the massive stage with the 36-year-old Liverpool native.

The Naas native isn’t one for a dramatic call-out, but reacting to online chatter linking the pair, her team confirmed she would be interested.

‘”Kelsey is a huge fan of Molly, so would be honoured to share the ring with her,” trainer Niall Barrett confirmed.

McCann, who debuted against Kate Radomska in Belfast, is four fights into her boxing career. The Kildare fighter who has impressed her way to 6-0 in under a year, winning the first-ever all-Irish fight and securing three stoppage wins along the way, would represent a big step up for the cross over cross code star.

With Matchroom indicating the card will be a celebration of Irish boxing, Leonard could be primed to secure what would be a massive breakout oppurtuinity. However, McCann has Irish roots; indeed, she claims to be a cousin of headline act Taylor, which could be green enough for Eddie Hearn and co.