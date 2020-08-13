Twist the Knife – John Joe Nevin rips into “embarrassing” Jono Carroll







John Joe Nevin took great joy last night watching Jono Carroll lose.

‘King Kong’ was sensationally defeated by massive underdog Maxi Hughes in Wakefield and fellow Irish super feather Nevin was not in a sympathetic mood.

The pair had a war of words in June after the Olympic silver medallist called for a clash with the former world title challenger. Carroll was not happy with the call-out and a vicious Twitter spat ensued.

Nevin, ranked #14 with the WBA, was delighted to see Carroll lose to a British domestic level fighter and didn’t hesitate lording it over him.

The Mullingar man tweeted that “he says it’s business why he won’t fight me but you all see now, the fans can see with their own eyes!”

“After watching, he’s levels behind me. Embarrassing to watch, the robot.”

“Next time take a good look in the mirror pal before you talk crap about other boxers. You’re right mate, boxing is about levels and you’re just the level below Maxi Hughes, enough said.”

“Now, point made, don’t talk bad about another boxer when you ain’t shit.”

Nevin then followed up on Facebook, joking that “if I’m looking for a tick over fight I might let you in the ring with me!”

Some were unhappy with Nevin’s targeting of a just-beaten fighter but the Westmeath stylist believed he was justified considering the personal nature of their verbal back-and-forths earlier this summer.

Addressing critics who felt the comments were in bad taste, Nevin explained how “I see a few people saying about boxers shouldn’t be getting slated after losing a fight – well, that’s correct, they shouldn’t be.”

“But, any man that goes personal about family issues and personal issues, that takes it to another level.”

“I didn’t make him lose and couldn’t make him win.”

“To the people that are licking his ass and saying he shouldn’t be slated – go do some homework on what he said about some personal issues about another boxer and then talk about class!”

“He lost to a British level fighter nothing else so stop licking his ass and get the facts right.”