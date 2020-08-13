WATCH: Zelfa Barrett v Eric Donovan – Weigh-in and Head-to-Head







We have a fight!

Eric Donovan [12(7)-0] and Zelfa Barrett [23(14)-1(0)] have weighed-in ahead of their IBF super featherweight Inter-Continental title fight tomorrow night at Matchroom Headquarters.

The pair both took to the scales in Essex this afternoon and came in inside the 130lbs (58.96kg / 9 stone, 4 pounds) limit.

Going first, Donovan tipped the scales at 9 stone, 3 pounds, 10 ounces. The Kildare fighter’s optimum division is four pounds lower at featherweight – where he is Irish national champion – so difficulties making weight was not expected to be a major issue.

Barrett would then come in at exactly the same mark – 9 stone, 3 pounds, 10 ounces.

Following the weigh-in it was time for the face-to-face which was, as expected, a cordial affair.

As part of IBF regulations, both will have to weigh in again tomorrow morning and must not have rehydrated above 140lbs.

Watch the weigh-ins and head-to-head below: