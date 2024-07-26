‘Special’ Ring Walk – Chasing Abbey join Paul Loonam’s chase for glory

By Owain Comerford

Fresh off the scales, and feeling in “the best shape of his life” Offaly’s Paul Loonam is assured that he’s going to put on a show and get his hand raised in the process as he faces Columbian, Yin Caicedo, Friday night on JB Promotions “Rise or Fall” card at The Warehouse, Red Cow.

“The Boxer” looks to move to 2-0 against a gritty opponent with 32 professional bouts to his name, whom Loonam described as “seasoned, and comes to win each time, I’m definitely not looking past him.”

Regardless of who was put in front of the St Carthages graduate Friday night, Loonam said “this camp I was focused on me, working hard, and sparring better than ever” and believes that “on Friday (Caicedo) will feel that” and that their “styles will clash well.”

“The venue in the Red Cow is brilliant, the atmosphere last time was electric” said the three-time National Champion, having made his debut there in May, Loonam followed with “it sure does give me a sense of familiarity stepping in again.”

Still in his ‘rookie’ year as a professional, 2024 has been a big one for “The Boxer” as he welcomed a baby boy into the world just a month shy of his pro debut in May.

“Life as a newly turned pro and father is great” said Loonam, acknowledging both the pressures of juggling both his career as a boxer and caring for his son, challenges which Loonam said “having the best partner by my side in Karolina really takes some of the pressure off” following with “I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing without her.”

The 2022 European Bronze Medallist is certainly anticipated to rock the Warehouse before the first bell rings, as fellow men of Offaly, Chasing Abbey will be performing during his walkout, which Loonam said is “an honour to have the back of the Chasing Abbey lads in my pro career.”

“This gives me huge confidence heading into Friday night’s fight” said Loonam regarding the showcase walkout at such an early stage in his pro career.