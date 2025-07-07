Multiweight World Champion Offers to Promote Sean McComb

Multiweight world champion Devin Haney wants to promote Sean McComb.

The star name has offered to bring the kind of star dust the Belfast boxer feels is needed to ensure he gets proper financial reward for his talents.

After watching Jack Catterall versus Harlem Eubank on Saturday night, ‘The Public Nuisance’ took to social media to explain how cruel boxing can be.

The Holy Trinity graduate shared how his extremely controversial defeat to Arnold Barboza left him on the shelf and without a payday, while Catterall got a headline fight after being beaten by Barboza fair and square.

The southpaw used it as an example of the power of powerful promotional backing.

“Let me explain Boxing. I box the head of Barboza and get sidelined for 14 months. Barboza beat Catterall and Jack’s next fight back is headline Vs harlem eubank for 6 figures!! Im not bitter when I write this but this is the power of having a promoter,” McComb said online.

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Haney, who headlined the card, McComb and Barboza boxed on, took note and responded offering to promote the Irish star.

The 32-year-old has recently signed to GBM and his hoping they can push him toward big nights, but Izzy Assif and co would surely be open to working alongside Haney and his team if the chance arose.