Keeler or Spike – Quigley Targets Fairytale Finish on Taylor’s Historic Night

Jason Quigley would welcome a bonus chapter when it comes to his career and believes one of two possible co-stars could help him write it.

The Donegal favourite has welcomed suggestions he may be offered the chance to fight on the proposed Katie Taylor Croke Park fight night.

Quigley, who believes it would be the ideal way to officially end his career, has been linked to a fight with Luke Keeler, and while it’s a fight he welcomes, he has thrown out the name of another former world title challenger.

The former Golden Boy middleweight says a Spike O’Sullivan showdown would also work for the historic card.

“Obviously, it would have to be an exciting fight, and it would happen to make financial sense,” Quigley tells Irish-boxing.com about the possibility of fighting a Croke Park comeback.

“There are two good fights there that make sense, would sell a lot of tickets, and would get people taking. Myself and Spike O’Sullivan would be a fantastic fight or Luke Keeler. Luke Keeler has actually messaged me about that fight, and I said ‘yes, absolutely’. It makes sense to me and would be a great way to close the book once and for all. Let’s pack Croke Park, the Quigley fans are coming.”

The 34-year-old says he is happily retired from fighting at present.

But the chance to fight alongside Irish sporting legend Katie Taylor and be part of her historic night appeals.

Quigley says it would be the perfect way to bring down the curtain on his pro career.

“I’d be more than happy to come back and fight on a Katie Taylor undercard at Croke Park. I have the book closed on my boxing career, but if I was ever going to open it, this is it.

“What a way to close it fully and end your boxing career on a historic card in Croke Park. Me and Katie trained together for years on the National team. To finish out our careers together on a stage in Croke Park would be special,” he adds before discussing his plans outside of the ring.

“Right now I’m happily retired, managing the fighters I have got and promoting the fights I am promoting. Some exciting things are happening in that area. We have some great and exciting fighters coming through, fights that will make massive headway over the next 18 months or so.”