Sean Mari Topples #3 Seed to Move to Within One Win of a Euro Medal

Sean Mari is just one win away from a European Championship medal after an impressive victory in Armenia today.

The Monkstown flyweight faced a tough opening bout in the opening fight of Day 3 of the tournament but showed his senior international credentials as he progressed to move within touching distance of the podium.

The 22-year-old defeated fellow European U-22 medal winner and the #3 seed Omer Ametovic of Serbia via a 4-1 split decission to secure a quarter final slot.

The Military Games medal winner will now fight for a medal on Friday.

Three more Irish fighters are due to fight today. Gabriel Dossen undertakes his second bout of the tournament, after Monday’s 4-1 win. The middleweight meets No. 4 seed, Mofid Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria.

Both Irish boxers contesting in the evening session are in Ring A. Team Captain, featherweight Adam Hession, is seeded No. 4 for the tournament, and takes on Vasile Usturoi in the first bout of the session. Lightweight JP Hale is in action in bout 4, against No. 3 seed, Finland’s Arslan Khataev.

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy