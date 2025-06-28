‘That Needs to Change’ Sean McComb Ready to Remind Fight Fans

Sean McComb returns this weekend with a message: He’s still a fighter, and one of Ireland’s best.

The Public Nuisance hasn’t fought since his controversial defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr over a year ago.

Putting a brilliant display and not having his hand raised made him a dangerous opponent, and he has since struggled to secure fights of note.



He has managed to keep himself busy and productive outside of the squared circle, but as he returns in Hull tonight, he plans to send the boxing world a timely reminder.

“I’ve got a good wife, a good son. I coach St James’ Swifts, I run Missile Fitness, and I’ve got a podcast – The Public Nations Podcast. That all kept me grounded,” he explains

“Now when people see me they say, ‘There’s your man off TikTok or the podcast.’ They don’t know me as a boxer anymore. That needs to change.”

McComb is confident he still belongs at world level and believes Alex Torress – from Marcos Maidana’s camp – won’t be able to match his skillset.

“He’s like a little bull. But my IQ and my feet are at different level. I do things other pros don’t.”

He’s also got his sights set on some familiar names – and didn’t hesitate when asked to rank Dalton Smith, Adam Azim and Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary.

“Dalton’s number one, Pierce two, Adam three. Adam’s fast and explosive – but he’s very easy to hit. When he steps up, people might realise he’s not all that.”