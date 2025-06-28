Michael Conlan’s September Showdown Won’t Be for Euro Gold – But It’ll Be Big

Michael Conlan is close to announcing a big September showdown, but it won’t be a fight with continental consequences as first expected.

Talk concerning the Belfast featherweight’s next move has varied over recent months, with the rumour mill churning out speculation about a Dublin fight alongside Pierce O’Leary, an August return to Belfast, and a clash high up the bill abroad.

Promoter Kalle Sauerland has indicated what’s next, telling The Ring, Ireland’s only male World Amateur Champion will return to the squared Circle in early September.

Against whom or where has yet to be confirmed, but Sauerland assures it will be a ‘big fight’.

“We’re hopeful in the next 10 days we’ll make an announcement,” Sauerland said during his interview with The RIng. “It’s looking like an early September return – probably the first weekend of September. Just sorting out bits on the opponent and venue. But we are very excited, very excited to have Mick on board.

“This is a big fight, but it leads to other big fights. He’s at the stage of his career where every fight is a big fight.”

After ending a 14-month layoff with victory over Asad Asif Khan earlier this year, Conlan went head-to-head with European featherweight champion Cristobal Lorente in the ring.

A summer European title showdown looked on the cards but the Spaniard will instead defend his strap against Ruben Gil on July 5.