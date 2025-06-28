Callum Walsh’s Shoots Down Jake Paul’s ‘Trash’ Claims

Forget cards Callum Walsh told Jake Paul to put his boxing record on the table in response to the American’s latest insult.

The social media star turned boxer turned fight promoter belittled the Cork native and his talents when speaking on the Jaxxon Podcast.

Amanda Serrano’s manager, who fights Julio Cesar Chavez Jr next, called the UFC backed talent ‘trash’, suggesting he hasn’t fought anyone and that the American would deal with the Irish light middleweight easily.

Undefeated 360 Promotions boxer Walsh laughed off the comments and kept his response short, sweet, and straight to the point.

The LA based Cobh puncher sent Irish-boxing.com a picture of both’s Boxrec ranking, pointing out the disparity in the number of stars afforded to both.

It’s not the first time Paul has enjoyed talking down Walsh. As the boxing face of the UFC and UFC Fight Pass, Walsh provides the YouTuber with another way to hit out a Dana Walsh, with whom he has an ongoing feud, and he has taken advantage on a number of occassion.

He has also previously called out Conor McGregor and upset and insulted Dylan Moran in the process. In his guise as Amanda Serrano’s manager, he has talked down Katie Taylor and fired up Irish fight fans.