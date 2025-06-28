WATCH : Netflix Drop Trailer for Special Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano Documentary

Netflix have dropped the trailer for a documentary they have put together ahead of the THRILLogy clash.

Countdown previews the eagerly anticipated rubber match between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which will take place in Madison Square Garden on July 11.

The documentary also looks back at the first instalments won by Irish trailblazer Taylor.

Irish fans have complained about the ‘robbery’ narrative pushed by Serrano and her team throughout the build-up up and the trailer suggests they will be unhappy with elements of Netflix’s documentary.

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano premieres on Netflix on July 3. Narrated by Uma Thurman, and directed by Jackie Decker and Tim Mullen, the film is executive produced by Ian Orefice, Michael Antinoro, Jake Paul, Nakisa Bidarian, Jonna McLaughlin, and Amanda Spain.

Watch the trailer below